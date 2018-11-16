Despite the overall vibe of their 107-100 victory over the Pelicans, the Wolves had a few moments Wednesday in which they were teetering. One came when they were ahead 86-81 with 10:29 to play in the fourth quarter as New Orleans was chipping away at their lead.

Then Josh Okogie happened. That is, the ball of energy Okogie is took over the game in a brief flurry of brilliance.

First he got a steal, then dribbled the length of the court for a layup. Then he threw his body on the line on the next Pelicans possession to rebound a driving layup attempt from Jrue Holiday and came down with the ball, drawing a foul on Holiday in the process.

Then after Karl-Anthony Towns had trouble scoring on the other end, he kicked it out to Okogie for a late shot-clock 3-point attempt, and Okogie drilled it to give the Wolves a 92-81 lead.

"The real star of the game was Josh Okogie," Towns said.

CHRIS HINE