Okoboji, Iowa

The annual Okoboji Winter Games Jan. 24-27 will draw outdoor sports fans and others to Parks Marina on East Lake Okoboji and nearby sites. Visitors will enjoy everything from broomball, snow softball and flag football to a Freeze Your Fanny bike ride, a 5-10K race, ice fishing, sledding, hiking, helicopter and hot air balloon rides, a boats on ice show, zip lining, a chili cook-off, music, fireworks and much more. Free, but most sporting events require registration and/or an entry fee. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 6 a.m.-midnight Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. (tinyurl.com/ya2xj74n).

brainerd, Minn.

Comedian, magician and illusionist Jared Sherlock will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Grandview Lodge Gull Lake Center during a kickoff party for the Ice Fishing Extravaganza held Jan. 26 at Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake. At 5:30 p.m. Fri., guests can meet anglers and other ice fishing fans and industry representatives and enjoy a dinner at 6:30 p.m. On Sat. attendees will fish or watch anglers compete for 150 prizes, including the grand prize of a Ford or GMC truck. The fishing entry fee is $50. Noon to 3 p.m. (icefishing.org).

Moorhead, Minn., Fargo & west Fargo, N.D.

Families are invited to "Embrace the Cool of Winter" during the annual Frostival celebration Jan. 25-26. Highlights of outdoor activities include: ice skating, disc and snow golf, a snow sculpting contest, a reverse sled dog race fundraiser (where you pull your dog), a Frosty Cup team competition, Norseman and Norsewoman challenge, a winter bird festival, live music and more (frostival.com). Free with some entry fees. 4-10 p.m. Fri., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.

Colleen A. Coles