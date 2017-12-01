Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, right, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson (21) defends during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

– Oklahoma City’s big Steven Adams was perfect Friday, particularly when it mattered most, and his Thunder team was good enough to beat the Timberwolves for the first time in three meetings already this season, 111-107 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Adams made all 11 shots he attempted from the field, including a putback layup with 26.2 seconds left that pushed the Wolves away after they drew within three points twice in the final 65 seconds.

That final basket made his career-high scoring night a 27-point one.

Meanwhile, teammate Paul George made five of his nine three-point attempts on his way to a 36-point game while three Timberwolves scored 22 or more points. Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 23 and Jimmy Butler scored 22.

Wiggins’ three-pointer with 10 seconds left go the Wolves within 109-107. But when they were forced to foul, George finished them off with two final free throws with 5.2 seconds left.

Until Friday, the Thunder had lost three consecutive games and five of its past six.

Wolves guard Jeff Teague was fouled by Oklahoma City guard Andre Roberson, center, during the second quarter Friday night.

The Wolves never led on Friday, trailing all night from 19-9 early and 42-33 after one quarter to 56-35 by midway through the second quarter.

The Thunder got there thanks to Adams’ 17 points and George’s 15 points in the first half alone, but Wiggins’ contested made jumper at the halftime buzzer brought the Wolves within 64-54 by intermission.

Oklahoma City scored six of the third quarter’s first eight points to push their lead back to 14 points and were still leading by 10 when the Wolves scored the third quarter’s final four points to pull within 85-79 after three quarters.

The two teams now have played three games in their four-game series in the season’s first six weeks.

The last time they came to Oklahoma City, the Timberwolves won 115-113 on Andrew Wiggins’ desperation heave at the buzzer in the season’s third game.

The NBA the next day announced in its Two-Minute Report of the game that Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau called for a timeout he didn’t have and that Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns had set an illegal screen to free Wiggins for the winning shot.

Neither revelation affected the outcome.

Five days later, the Wolves beat the Thunder 119-116 at Target Center.

The final game between the teams this season is Jan. 10 in Minneapolis.