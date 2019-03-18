A Star Tribune reviewer took a Minnesota roadtrip recently to write about five of the state's best family-run, tradition-loving meat markets.

Our readers appeared to eat it up, but many responded that we might have overlooked a few — or a lot, actually.

Here's a sampling — or a veritable meat tray, if you will — of some of the reader responses in the story's comments.



--

Starbuck Meats in Starbuck has the best bacon and by far the best dried beef I've ever had. Try both if you're in the area. - Geezer1976

--

When on the Iron Range, in addition to those mentioned which are very good, also get some of the excellent pork ground Italian or garlic at the Jubilee in Chisholm. In Eveleth the Eveleth Country Foods has a great mead department with a seemingly unendless supply of bratwurst varieties, all of which are great. - DarangerD

--

Osseo Meat Market. Best bacon around. - bruckus

--

The best bacon and brats and bbq pork are found at Mackenthun's Meats and Deli in St. Bonifacius. Straight west on Hwy 7, past Excelsior, etc. I drive there several times a year for these items. And be careful not to confuse the St. Boni store with a Mackenthun's grocery in a close by town, maybe Victoria. - Washburn66



--

Porketta on an Italian roll from Frabonnis. Nothing better except Turkeyetta! - sbenfer

--

Nick's Meat Market in Hayward, MN has great meat. Located 3 miles east of Albert Lea on Hwy 16.- pjackson1943

--

You must not have been to Dawson there bacon is to die for. - ronpooler



--

If you want to stay in town, Widmers on St. Clair (St. Paul) has the best prices on dry aged beef in town! - geek1125



--

Thielen's rib-eye steaks are melt in your mouth great! We stopped every weekend for many years on our way to the cabin and cooked many a Thielens rib eye on our grill. - tsrussa

--

Those of us who live in "Czech Country" are lucky to have several excellent meat markets. Skluzacek's in New Prague, Odenthal's in Heidelberg, Edel's in Montgomery and Pecorna's in Jordan. So when you are taking a trip to the World's Largest Cany Store, stop at any of these fine shops. - tpsmkemk



--

Good to know, how about some reviews on independent twin cities meat markets? - jb2004



--

St Joe’s Meat Market - nordeaster3



--

The Apple Brats from Kocian's IGA in Bigfork are delicious, definitely worth a stop. - IceMinn



--

Been a fan of Thielens in pierz for years...not just for bacon! Double smoked ham is to die for and Christmas sausage is a family tradition.- J&SChrastil



--

S&S meats in Grand Rapids. Prime rib brats are outstanding! - GoldenRube



--

I drive 3 hours one way to Schmidt’s in Nicollet to fill our freezer with meat when we need it. Have done this for over 10 years. Other than bacon, I won’t consider meat from any other place. Just doesn’t taste as good as Schmidt’s. For bacon however, the best I have found is the “shoulder bacon” from Valley Butchery & Meat Market in Spring Valley, MN. We don’t like bacon that is more fat than meat, so this is just perfect! - vampress_me



--

In Winona this is called "Cottage Bacon". They have it at the "replacement" Ledebuhr's. - ntmoore



--

Don't forget Greg's Meats in Hampton, MN! - Craftyfox



--

Kosher' Sausage Kitchen in Gilbert. Been in business since 1921. Best pepperoni around. - bbqnorth



--

Great article! I would have to add B&B Market in Cloquet to that list! They have great meats and so many brat flavors. Even Vikings/Packers brats! Plus an annual meat sale that fills the aisles with customers for 2 days straight! - Patwm51



--

I have ordered from Frabonis multiple times and the customer service is excellent. My favorites are their ham, bacon, and porketta seasoning. I’ve also ordered their cooked porketta and breakfast sausage. The porketta was okay and I didn’t like the breakfast sausage. But I love these guys. I even bought a T-shirt. Here’s my advice : buy the ham, bacon and porketta seasoning. Make your own porketta from fresh pork loin. Your mouth will do the happy dance. I will at at some point get up to Hibbing to visit them in person. But in the meantime I will be wearing my Frabonis t-shirt at the St. Paul Farmers Market this summer. - geek1125



--

F&D ..............Virginia Unforgettable - tarball7



--

KOSHARS in Gilbert...……...unbelievable! - tarball7



--

For the best bacon in MN, from Theilen's go east on 27 about 20 miles to the little store on the SW corner of 27 and CR8 - it used to be called Stuffy's. Way better. That's where the locals go. - gutshot



--

I’ve been to a lot of butcher shops in MN. The best used to be the Sausage Shop in New Ulm, but it closed. A few others for consideration Knaus Sausage shop in Kimball (just south of St. Cloud). Their beef jerky is fantastic - dried perfectly. And, if you want that place that is way out there, but awesome - the Locker in Backus, MN (pop. 250) and just off 371 between Brainerd and Walker. Fantastic meats! Enjoy. - catfish



--

Emily! - douggo



--

Won lots of meat from Emily off local meat raffles!!!! - wherbers



--

Sue's Drive In in Pierz is the hidden star of this article - burgers and onion rings are the best. McDonald's Meats is a star - their brats didn't get a mention, they are outstanding. Great bacon, great meat sticks, the country sausage is outstanding. - John E.

--

Petty Brothers in Annandale - wide selection of homemade products. - tokyotim



--

Theilen’s Little Falls is stellar - diddledad

--

How could you possibly not include Koshars Sausage Kitchen in Gilbert? I'm 72 and went there with my dad when I was a kid, and it was old then! Best polish sausage and porketta on the Iron Range. - blueyeball



--

Thank you Kowalski's for stocking Thielen's bacon!!- sotapop81

--

You forgot to mention Wickes in Kandiyohi township. Everything is excellent, but I love their wild rice brats and bacon. Delish! - smdent



--

Gosh, at Schmidt’s I’ve never gotten past the regular summer sausage for their fancier flavors-just so good! In the same town is also Grandpa’s Meats. Hard to say who makes the better summer sausage.- jkbw55



--

Hackenmueller's in Robbinsdale is good, too! - denlynn

--

Dehmer's in St. Michael!!! Can't be beat! - drfrankt

--

Just gotta say, Greg's Meats in Hampton. Bottom line for this story, I think we need a follow up. We have the beer bracket, how about the meat bracket? - dealfinder



--

No one does it better than Osseo meats. - jullmer

--

Minnewaska Meat and Cartering downtown Glenwood - tike07

--

Nerstrand has some awesome country sausage and bologna. West Concord makes amazing honey BBQ sticks. And the Sonnek boys are gonna be opening up the new Country Corner butcher shop in Easton MN. Be a real nice addition to that small town. -wherbers

--

Grundhofer's Old Fashion Meats in Hugo??? How could you not include the world famous "Gummy Bear Brat" along with all the other old recipes from way back in the day when Spencer the owner worked at Nadeau's also in Hugo history. - vonlonster

--

All great family run markets. Would add Minnewaska Meat and Catering downtown Glenwood . Great brats, jerky and fresh cuts. Also caters with wood pellet grill . yum - tike07

--

What about Hockenmuellers? - joezahner25

--

I totally agree and it's only in Robbinsdale, a quick trip from my house. YAY. Thanks for mentioning it. - smdent

--

I've had Hockenmuellers steaks and jerky and thought they were great! - wherbers

--

It's Hackenmueller's. - denlynn

--

Osseo meats!!! - WHIMSEY

--

Louie’s in Cumberland is good if you are in Wisconsin - johno3

--

Ohhhh, I grew up on Louie’s going to Grandma and Grandpa’s cabin... the best - sheila2009



--

Another Wisconsin great and only an hour's drive from the TC: Gutnecht's in Chippewa Falls. German, not Polish or Italian sausages, and much more. - sidneyhartha

--

Brandon Meats in Brandon rocks and Held's on 41 is WI legend. - skcrooged

--

Is anti bacon, Elk River happy sticks. - joeblipfix

--

Even better, close to home in St. Paul is Mike's Butcher Shop. Twice Smoked Hams are a must for our holidays. Steaks, chops, jerky and an excellent roast beef sandwich are delish. - DJ9155

--

All good choices. Would also add Zup’s in Ely and Paul’s Market in Eveleth.

all fresh meats and dynamite sausages. - Stcloudmike



--

Paul’s market has great pasties.- jerryrenee

--

Every Zup's has quality meat and great sausage. - gutshot

--

Paul's porchetta, porchetta burgers, & pasties are best on The Range. - ZimMinn

--

Zup's breakfast sausage! Another shout out to my local favorite- Clancey's in Linden Hills. -robinj

--

Used to stop in Pierz on the way up deer hunting every year just to get bacon. Pekarna in Jordan is worth the trip every year for 4th of July too. - pragmatictaf