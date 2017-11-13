Super Bowl traffic will be bad and security will be tight. Organizers hope it won’t be as bad as feared.

That was the message Monday as the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, Metro Transit and Minneapolis released the “Know Before You Go” trove of parking and traffic routes available online.

Super Bowl vice president of operations Kyle Chank said, “The good news is Minnesota is ready, prepared and most of all excited.”

The website offers information on transit, road closures, parking reservations and even how to dress for cold weather.

One of the unique provisions is a game day plan called the bubble. Those who have tickets to the game will be able to go through security at two satellite spots: the Mall of America and Stadium Village. The fans will then board light-rail trains that will go directly to the stadium, dropping the riders inside the secure zone for the game. The trains won’t stop en route.

Chank estimated some 20,000 fans, about a third who will attend the game, will use that method — eliminating potential wait times in the outdoors at the stadium.

U.S. Bank Stadium will host Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.

To begin his news conference, moved from the Mall of America to U.S. Bank Stadium’s Medtronic Club because of the stabbings Sunday, Chank projected an image on the screen of access and egress to downtown in the lead-up to the game. “Your normal commute to and from work will not be affected,” he said.

But there will be some traffic tightening and road closures in certain areas, mainly around the stadium, 8th St. S. and Nicollet Mall and the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Metro Transit general manager Brian Lamb said transit hours will be extended as will park-and-ride options. Diligent planners can purchase ride tickets ahead of time on the app.

Plans for street closings around the stadium, Nicollet Mall and the Minneapolis Convention Center were released last week and are under consideration by the City Council.

Two men were stabbed at Macy’s in the mall on Sunday night when police say they tried to stop a third man from stealing valuables in a fitting room. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

