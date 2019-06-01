After nearly two years of construction, parks and county officials cut the ribbon on an overhauled section of Peavey Field Park in south Minneapolis, with additions that include new playground equipment, basketball courts and a picnic pavilion.

Peavey, in the Phillips neighborhood, has developed a reputation over the years as one of the most dangerous parks in Minneapolis, having been the frequent setting of drug dealing and high-profile incidents of violence. In 2015, a woman and her 15-month-old daughter were wounded by stray gunfire in the park in the middle of the day.

On a sunny Friday, standing in front of a group of kids from Hope Academy, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Vice President AK Hassan talked about Peavey’s transformation since he grew up playing there. Hassan said he was proud of the investments the Park Board is making to be more responsive to the communities that depend on it.

“The parks make a huge difference,” he said.

The $2.7 million project will include a new athletic field, expected to open later this year. It’s one of the first projects completed with funding from the 20-Year Neighborhood Park Plan, an $11 million annual agreement between the Park Board and the city with the goal of addressing racial and economic equity across neighborhood parks and maintaining facilities.

“When we make key investments like we’ve made in Peavey Park into other parks across Minneapolis, we’re making investments into our youth,” said Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley.