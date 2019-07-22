Attorney General Keith Ellison and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington are set to announce a working group to discuss police-involved shootings.

The group aims to involve law enforcement, the community and other stakeholders in discussions about several topics surrounding police encounters involving deadly force.

Ellison and Harrington will serve as co-chairs of the 16-member group, which will host a series of three hearings, with one focusing on prevention and training as well as officer wellness and community healing. Another will cover policy and legal implications of using deadly force, and a third will look at investigations and accountability.

The group will solicit feedback statewide by including witness testimony, online submissions and public comment. Details will be announced Monday.