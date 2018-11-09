Ryan Cos. wants to build apartments next to the parking ramp near U.S. Bank Stadium instead of its earlier plans to build an office tower above the ramp.

Ryan Cos. has proposed to build a 345-unit, 25-story apartment building next to the Mills Fleet Farm parking ramp on the southern half of the block along 4th Street between Park and Chicago avenues near the stadium.

Initial plans were made public Friday morning. The project is scheduled to be discussed at the Nov. 15 planning commission committee of the whole meeting.

In 2016, Ryan Cos. unveiled plans to build a 17-story office tower partly on top of the ramp on what was earlier referred to as the Block 1 site, but the development company failed to get an office tenant to serve as the main anchor, and the plans were put on hiatus.

The parking ramp is owned by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority.

