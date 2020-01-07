Police in Waseca, Minn., were investigating a multiple shooting in a residential area of the city Monday night, according to local press reports and emergency dispatch audio.

At least three people were injured, including possibly some police officers.

Waseca Police, the State Patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were among numerous agencies responding to the scene, which was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in a residential area of the town about 70 miles south of the Twin Cities.

Nearby residents on a Waseca “happenings” Facebook page reported hearing shots fired and then seeing police and paramedic crews at the scene around 3rd Avenue SE near 9th Street SE.

