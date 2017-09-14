Gallery: Shawn Mathews and her son Wyatt entered the Wayzata Free Church at the beginning of visitation for her husband Wayzata police officer Bill Mathews, followed by members of the Wayzata Police Department including Chief Mike Risvold. Mathews was struck and killed by a motorist last week on Hwy. 12.

Police officers from across Minnesota were gathering Thursday morning in Plymouth for the funeral of William Mathews, the Wayzata officer killed Friday after he was struck by a motorist while clearing debris on Hwy. 12.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Wayzata Free Church in Plymouth, to be followed by a 3-mile procession taking a horse-drawn caisson with Mathews’ casket from the church to his final resting place in Summit Park Cemetery, Wayzata.

Giant video screens were set up in the church parking lot to accommodate the hundreds expected to show for the services. Spouses of law enforcement officers were handing out blue roses, symbolic of the police.

Thousands of law enforcement officers from around the United States and Canada were expected to lead the procession along a route going through downtown Wayzata. Hwy. 12 ramps were to be closed at Hwy. 101 for the procession.

Gov. Mark Dayton, expected to attend the funeral, ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide on Thursday in Mathews’ honor.

On Wednesday, Mathews’ widow, Shawn, and their 7-year-old son, Wyatt, attended a visitation at the church. Dozens lined up to pay their respects.

A Patriot Guard Rider stands at the entrance of the Wayzata Free Church before the start of police officer William Mathews' funeral Thursday.

Beth Freeman, 54, of Mound, has been charged in connection with Mathews’ death. She made her first court appearance Tuesday, and prosecutors said she had been talking on her cellphone and under the influence of drugs when she struck Mathews.