RACINE, Wis. — Racine police say one of their officers has been killed while trying to stop an armed robbery at a local bar.
A statement from Police Chief Arthel Howell Tuesday says Officer John Hetland, who was off duty, was fatally shot at Teezers bar Monday about 9:40 p.m. when he intervened in the crime.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the gunman, who was masked when he entered the bar. One of the bar's owners posted on Facebook that the suspect fired his gun and fled out the back door after a struggle.
Police officers could be seen embracing at the scene of the shooting. Hetland was a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department.
