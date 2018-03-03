Class of 2017
These offensive linemen from last year’s scouting combine became Vikings:
C Pat Elflein
Ohio State, third round
6-3, 303 pounds
40: 5.32 seconds
10-yard split: 1.88
Bench press reps: 22
3-cone drill: 7.94
G Danny Isidora
Miami, fifth round
6-3, 306 pounds
40: 5.03 seconds
10-yard split: 1.73
Bench press reps: 26
3-cone drill: 8.13
T Aviante Collins
TCU, undrafted
6-4, 295 pounds
40: 4.81 seconds
10-yard split: 1.69
Bench press reps: 34
3-cone drill: DNP
