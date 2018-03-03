Class of 2017

These offensive linemen from last year’s scouting combine became Vikings:

C Pat Elflein

Ohio State, third round

6-3, 303 pounds

40: 5.32 seconds

10-yard split: 1.88

Bench press reps: 22

3-cone drill: 7.94

G Danny Isidora

Miami, fifth round

6-3, 306 pounds

40: 5.03 seconds

10-yard split: 1.73

Bench press reps: 26

3-cone drill: 8.13

T Aviante Collins

TCU, undrafted

6-4, 295 pounds

40: 4.81 seconds

10-yard split: 1.69

Bench press reps: 34

3-cone drill: DNP