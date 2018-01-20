Ed Warinner, the Gophers’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator, has accepted an offer to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan.

Warinner’s role with the Wolverines is to be determined, and Michigan hasn’t announced the hiring, but multiple media outlets reported the move. On Saturday afternoon, Warinner updated his Twitter bio to say University of Michigan and changed his background photo to Michigan’s practice facility.

Warinner spent the 2017 season with the Gophers after being an assistant at Ohio State from 2012 to ’16, first as offensive line coach and later as offensive coordinator. The Strasburg, Ohio, native was named Footballscoop.com’s offensive line coach of the year in 2012 and ’14. He also was named a top 25 recruiter by Rivals.com in 2014.

Warinner helped the Gophers sign their highest-ranked offensive line class ever during December’s early signing period, highlighted by four-star guard Curtis Dunlap and 6-9, 400-pound three-star tackle Daniel Faalele, both of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and Jason Dickson, a three-star tackle from Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, Calif.

A possible in-house candidate to replace Warinner is Gophers tight ends coach Brian Callahan, who was Fleck’s offensive line coach at Western Michigan from 2013 to ’16. Footballscoop.com named Callahan its offensive line coach of the year in 2016 after the Broncos averaged 41.6 points and 481.2 yards per game during a 13-1 season.

Warinner’s departure is the second from the Gophers coaching staff this offseason. On Monday, Maurice Linguist, who was promoted to assistant head coach in December, left to become Texas A&M’s defensive backs coach.

On Wednesday, Fleck announced the hiring of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M head coach Clay Patterson as an assistant coach with a role to be determined. Patterson also served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Norsemen.