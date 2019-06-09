Today's game is a big game, but only for short term purposes.

The Twins have a chance to finish this 10-game road trip with a 6-4 record if they can vanquish the Fighting Gardys today in the final game of a three-game series at Comerica Park. If not, they will finish 5-5 on the trip, which isn't a bad thing.

In the grand scheme of things, a loss today is not as painful. That's the benefit of storming to huge lead in the AL Central and being 20-something games over .500. The key game of the road trip was the third game in Cleveland. If the Twins lost that one, they would have been swept by Cleveland and their lead would have been down to 8.5 games. But they won and left Ohio with a 10.5 game lead.

After losing to Detroit yesterday, the Twins send righthander Jake Odorizzi and his 16.1-inning scoreless streak to the mound today. He's also looking for his ninth win of the season. Only four pitchers currently have nine wins - Justin Verlander, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Lucas Giolito and Domingo German. Odorizzi can join that group today.

Here's one way to show how far Odorizzi has come from last season. Last year, he had four games in which he posted a game score of at least 70 (game score was invented by Bill James and can be found on baseball reference). This season, Odorizzi already has six games with at least a 70 game score, with his May 10 win over the Tigers the highest (80). He's a different pitcher, and it's taking him to Cleveland for the All-Star Game.

Detroit has called up righthander Carlos Torres for bullpen help today. Righthander Zac Reininger was sent down to Class AAA to make way for him.

Twins

Jorge Polanco, SS

Mitch Garver, C

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Ehire Adrianza, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jake Odorizzi, RHP

Tigers

Niko Goodrun, SS

Christin Stewart, LF

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Brandon Dixon, 1B

Harold Castro, 2B

Dawel Lugo, 3B

John Hicks, C

JaCoby Jones, CF

Ryan Carpenter, LHP