The Gophers might have the higher ranking, home-field advantage and a better record, but oddsmakers see them as underdogs for Saturday’s showdown against Wisconsin.

According to Oddshark.com, the early lines have the Badgers favored by either three points or 2-1/2.

The Badgers are 5-0 all-time at TCF Bank Stadium and had a 14-game winning streak against the Gophers before Minnesota finally reclaimed Paul Bunyan’s Axe last November in Madison.

This game is back in Minneapolis and will determine the Big Ten West champion.

The Gophers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 9 in the latest AP poll, and the Badgers (9-2, 6-2) are No. 13.

Wisconsin’s two losses have come against Illinois and Ohio State. Minnesota’s lone loss came at Iowa.

