Impeachment inquiry

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) “If impeachment is driven by these hyper partisan interests, it will only further divide an already terribly divided country.”

Tom Steyer (Philanthropist) “Every candidate here is more decent, more coherent, more patriotic [than Trump].”

Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) “This has got to be about patriotism and not partisanship.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) “He has committed crimes in plain sight, I mean, it’s shocking. … He has been selling out our democracy.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) “Trump is the most corrupt president in the history of this country. … The idea that we have a president of the United States who is prepared to hold back national security money ... to get dirt on a presidential candidate is beyond comprehension.”

Joseph Biden (Former vice president) “My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine. … What I think is important is we focus on why it’s so important to remove this man from office.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) “No one is above the law, and that includes the president of the United States.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.) “The president has left the congress with no choice. … It’s also about the presidency itself.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) “We have a constitutional duty to pursue this impeachment, but we can also stand up for America.”