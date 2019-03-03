Ken Mauer Sr., a respected fixture in baseball and other sports as a player and coach in St. Paul for many decades and a great-uncle to Joe Mauer, has died.

The 2014 inductee into the Minnesota State High School Baseball Hall of Fame died on Feb. 26 from heart failure, according to his online obituary. He was 91.

After his own playing days ended, Mauer coached baseball at Macalaster College in St. Paul for one year and won the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title.

In 13 years at St. Paul Humboldt High School spanning from the late 1950s into the early 1970s, his teams won 145 games and lost 56. In that time, his teams won seven City Championships, three Twin City Championships, and three Region Championships. He also taught English in the St. Paul School District. He also coached football at St. Paul Harding.

The 1945 Cretin High School graduate played pro ball in various cities around the country including parts of three seasons with the St. Paul Saints.

He’s also a member of many other school and sports halls of fame in the state, including at the University of St. Thomas for baseball and basketball.

Ken Mauer Sr. was inducted in 2014 into the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Into his late 80s, he continued to help put on youth baseball clinics.

Mauer has two sons who are professional basketball referees, Ken Jr. in the NBA and Tom in the WNBA.

His brother, Jake Mauer Sr., is the grandfather of recently retired Minnesota Twin Joe Mauer.

Services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul.