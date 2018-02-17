GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – Anna Shokhina had two goals and two assists and the Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Switzerland 6-2 in an Olympic women’s hockey quarterfinal Saturday.
Switzerland was 3-0 in pool play and eliminated Russia from the Sochi Olympics four years ago, but Shokhina scored an unassisted shorthanded goal on a 5-on-3 Swiss power play in the first period.
Switzerland took a 2-1 lead in the second period on goals by Alina Muller and Lara Stadler, but OAR tied the score not long after that, took the lead on Liana Ganeyeva’s power-play goal late in the period and then put the game away with a three-goal third.
OAR faces Canada in the semifinals Monday. The other semi has the United States vs. the winner of Saturday’s late game between Finland and Sweden.
NEWS SERVICES
