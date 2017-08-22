A 54-year-old man from Oakdale was killed Tuesday afternoon when he apparently walked into the path of a tanker truck on Interstate 494 in Woodbury, the State Patrol said.

The accident that killed Todd M. Morse happened at 2:07 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-494 just south of the Interstate 94 overpass, the patrol said.

It was not clear why Morse was on the freeway at the time.

Two lanes of traffic on I-494 were closed for a short time, but reopened by 3:30 p.m., the patrol said.