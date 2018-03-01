A plan is in the works to level O’Gara’s, a longtime family-owned Irish tavern in St. Paul that has entertained politicians and other notables for decades.

It will be replaced with a large apartment building that will also house a new, smaller version of the neighborhood watering hole.

Dan O’Gara, whose family has operated the tavern at Selby and Snelling avenues since 1941, and a representative of developer Ryan Cos. are scheduled to reveal details of the project March 19 at a meeting of the Union Park District Council land use committee.

Initial designs are still in the development phase, according to the committee, which is inviting input from residents and others during the meeting.

The committee’s duties include reviewing variance applications and construction site plans, and making recommendations “to positively impact land use decisions,” according to its website.

O’Gara’s, which opened for business in 1941, bills itself on its website as “the oldest family owned operation of its kind in St. Paul still at the original location.”

A 77-year celebration is planned for March 13 through March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, with back-in-the-day prices for beer, corned beef and cabbage, and other menu items. Live Irish music is among the St. Patty’s goings on.

“Peanuts” comic creator Charles Schulz, who died in 2000, made his last trip home to Minnesota in 1994 and stopped at O’Gara’s. As a child, he lived in an upstairs apartment while his father charged 35 cents for a cut downstairs at the three-chair Family Barbershop.

On one wall inside is a veritable visual ode to Schulz next to a barber’s pole. It features a Schulz sketch of Snoopy nestled in a barber’s chair ready for a trim. “In memory of the old days,” he wrote below.

O’Gara’s has also been a reliable political soap box for politicians and ballot measures for many years. About a year ago, several legislators visited to celebrate passage of a bill to allow Sunday liquor sales at stores in Minnesota. From neighboring Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan have visited.