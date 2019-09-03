nVent Electric PLC completed its previously announced acquisition of the Madrid-based, electric-enclosure maker Eldon Holding AB, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The $128 million purchase was originally announced in late July. The deal gives nVent a firm with $90 million in annual revenue, a fresh line of complementary products, and new locations in Spain, Romania and India.
nVent, which is based in England but largely managed from St. Louis Park, has operations in the United States, France, Germany, Poland, England, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore and India.
Business
