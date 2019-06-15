Nurses reached a tentative agreement early Saturday on a new three-year contract with Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota and withdrew the threat of a strike.

Teams representing the nurses and the hospitals met for 21 hours and agreed to address issues that included raises and the cost of health insurance.

“Nurses are happy that Children’s recognized that the cost of insurance is a concern that affects the hospital’s competitiveness of attracting and retaining nurses,” said Michelle Cotterell, a sedation nurse at Children’s Minneapolis campus, in a news releaase. “Nurses will work with hospital management to address the rising costs of insurance together,” Cotterell said.

The hospital agreed to provide Children’s nurses with wage increases of 3%, 3% and 2.25% for the next three years.

The agreement also includes more flexibility for employees to use education money.

On Thursday, the nurses voted to authorize a strike. This agreement cancels that vote. The vote on the contract agreement will be Thursday.

Talks are ongoing between nurses and Allina Health, Fairview Health, HealthEast, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial Medical Center.