The famed smash burger that set off a Twin Cities two-patty revolution is about to take to the streets.

The restaurant group Jester Concepts is launching a Parlour food truck, starting in February.

The truck will park at breweries and distilleries throughout the Twin Cities, including Indeed Brewing, Tattersall Distilling, and Bauhaus Brew Labs.

On the limited menu from chef Mike DeCamp: the Parlour Burger, fries, and salad.

“Parlour Burgers are by far our most popular menu item across the board,” said Brent Frederick, owner of Jester Concepts, in a statement. “Now we’ll have the ability to bring them to even more people across the Twin Cities, both around town and for special events.”

Look for the truck 4-5 nights a week. Location updates will be on Instagram at @parlourcocktails and @parlourbarstp.

The truck is also available for private hire, with the addition of an Old Fashioned bar.

Of course, you can still get that delectable burger — one of the Star Tribune’s 10 best — at Parlour’s two brick-and-mortar locations: 730 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-3135; 267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-207-4433, parlourbar.com.

