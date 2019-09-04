Sweet Chow has quietly closed after an 18-month run.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Sweet Chow has permanently closed its doors,” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We thank you all for your support. We have enjoyed our time with you at Sweet Chow. Ciao.”

A sign on the front door simply says, “We are closed.”

The casual, counter-service restaurant, the work of pals Julie Hartley, Greg Cummins and Ami Francis, was a reflection of their extensive travels through Asia, and earned a three-star review from the Star Tribune. Its demise is a loss for the neighborhood.

The menu offered spirited, meticulously prepared takes on Thai, Vietnamese and Korean favorites, and paid close attention to those following vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diets. The trio also operated an adjacent ice cream shop.