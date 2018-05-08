In August 1901, two coyotes were captured on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in south Minneapolis. “Wolves have been known to come near the doorsteps of houses along the outskirts of the city during severe winters,” the Tribune reported, “ … but never have wild animals of any marked size been discovered along the river bank in the heart of the city.” It’s not clear how the coyotes were captured, but they ended up at the Longfellow zoo in Minnehaha Park.
Eight years later, another coyote on the prowl found the East Bank an even less hospitable place. The Tribune’s account appeared on Page 11.
Man Shoots a Coyote
Daniel Hoyt telephoned City Clerk Knott yesterday that he had shot a coyote “at 30 rods” from his house, 895 Twenty-third avenue southeast, and that he would appear soon at the city hall to claim a bounty of $7.50 [worth about $180 in 2011]. Neither Hoyt nor his coyote showed up yesterday, but the city clerk’s force believes the coyote slayer will “make good” today.
Hennepin county is bound to pay $7.50 for every wolf pelt and it is understood that Hoyt will endeavor to enter his coyote skin under the wolf schedule. The law provides that “the wolf” must be skinned in the presence of the city or village clerk and said official must make a written statement to the effect that he saw the skinning. Then the county auditor passes on the statement and if he deems it satisfactory an order on the county treasurer for $7.50 is drawn.
