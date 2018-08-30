Balls Cabaret

Saturday: It's billed as "the longest-running, weekly, midnight cabaret in the history of humankind," which may or may not be true, but no matter. Neither storm nor blizzard, a fallen bridge nor a "Hamilton"-sized juggernaut can dim the enthusiasms of Leslie Ball, the gentle soul who has hosted her eponymous cabaret for 25 years at the Southern Theater. She started it two years earlier, at the old Jungle Theater, providing an uncensored forum for singers and musicians, poets, comedians and occasional dancers to showcase their art. Comedian Maria Bamford often credits Balls with giving her a launchpad. "I love it when a newcomer comes in and says, this is exactly what I needed," Ball said. "I love to see a brand-new heart." (Midnight Sat., Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. Free with $5 suggested donation, southerntheater.org.)

Rohan Preston