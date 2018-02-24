Centennial’s Gabbie Hughes tallied a first-period hat trick Friday night in a 6-1 victory over Eagan that almost wasn’t.

Replays from the Class 2A semifinal seemed to show teammate Emily Nadeau backhand the rebound of a Hughes shot over the goal line but officials — who reviewed the play again after the first period — gave Hughes the goal.

“I think [Nadeau] deserves credit,” Hughes said.

Nadeau is a senior left wing on the “Green Magic” line with Hughes, center, and Anneke Linser, right wing. The color of their practice jerseys inspired the nickname.

Nadeau, who scored nine goals this season, remained snake bit. On her next shift, she fired the puck past the Eagan goaltender but hit the pipe.

Another Zumwinkle at Breck

As a freshman, Breck defenseman Emily Zumwinkle has an opportunity her older sister, Grace, didn’t have: to play in the girls’ state hockey tournament.

“It’s bittersweet because she’s really happy for me, but it’s also a sad thing that she never got to go to the state tournament,” Emily Zumwinkle said after her team’s 6-0 shutout victory over Proctor/Hermantown in the Class 1A semifinal.

Grace Zumwinkle, last season’s Ms. Hockey and 2017 Metro Player of the Year, scored 58 points in 23 games with the Mustangs as a senior. She was on a string of Breck teams that lost in the section final to Blake the past five years.

This season, Grace leads the Gophers women’s hockey team with 34 points in 33 games.

Emily scored two goals Friday, including one on a shot from the point that beat the goaltender. She said Grace has been really supportive; the sisters work out and shoot together on Sundays.

HEATHER RULE

Tournament-tested Alexandria

Alexandria, in its eighth state Class 1A tournament since 2010, played in just its second semifinal on Friday. The Cardinals lost 7-1 to Warroad, the same program that knocked them out in the 2010 semifinals.

Alexandria won consolation titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Its only Class 1A championship came in 2008 after five consecutive state tournament appearances.

The Cardinals will try to end with a victory on Saturday to claim third-place honors for the first time since 2006.

“We’ve just got to regroup,” Alexandria coach Molly Arola said after losing to Warroad. “This is going to hurt for a little bit today, and tomorrow we’re still playing for something. There’s still pride.”

HEATHER RULE

Canada native dresses for gold

Eden Prairie goalie Alexa Dobchuk had a shirt with the Team USA logo on the corner of it after Thursday’s victory over Andover. She was asked if it was intentional, given the women’s hockey gold medal game the night before. She laughed and said she was born in Canada.

Turns out whenever teammate Crystalyn Hengler scored on her during practice, Hengler would yell “USA! USA!’’ “And so I thought I probably should wear some USA gear instead of some Canadian gear,” Dobchuk said.

HEATHER RULE