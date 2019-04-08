Duke’s celebrated 2018-19 freshman class will have at least one player returning for a sophomore season: Tre Jones.

The point guard from Apple Valley High School will return for a second season, Duke announced Monday.

Jones averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals this season, playing 36 of 38 games — he missed two games because of a shoulder injury — for Duke. The Blue Devils earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament but lost in the East Region final to No. 2 seed Michigan State on March 31 in Washington, D.C.

In the previous round, Jones had perhaps his best game of the season, scoring 22 points and making five of seven three-pointers in Duke’s 75-73 victory over ACC rival Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils’ other freshmen include Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, all of whom are projected to be top-10 picks in the NBA draft should they leave school. Some mock drafts projected Jones would be a late first-round pick should he have declared to go pro.

Tre’s brother, Tyus, played only one season at Duke, leaving for the NBA draft after earning NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player honors in 2015 after the Blue Devils won the national title. Tyus Jones was selected 24th overall in the 2015 draft by the Timberwolves.