The Vikings have three practices before Saturday’s third preseason game, in which starters could play up to the first half, against the Cardinals.

Nose tackle Linval Joseph, who has yet to fully practice this offseason while recovering from shoulder surgery, is expected to return this week, according to head coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer would not say whether Joseph will play Saturday against the Cardinals.

Neither starting defensive tackle Joseph nor Shamar Stephen has taken a preseason rep in two exhibitions. Stephen returned to practice Aug. 2 after starting training camp on the non-football injury list with an undisclosed ailment.

Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowler who turns 31 in October, has played 78 of 83 games since joining the Vikings five years ago.