The Vikings were without two starting defenders at Thursday’s practice.

After nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee) was not seen at Vikings practice, he limped through the locker room Thursday afternoon and declined an interview request. Head coach Mike Zimmer was mum when asked about Joseph’s availability for Sunday night in Dallas.

“We’ll have to see [Friday],” Zimmer said.

Joseph, 31, was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice before he was sidelined Thursday. He’s played 397 snaps [66.5%] so far and has yet to miss a game in his 10th NFL season.

Zimmer expressed optimism in Waynes playing Sunday after he was limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury. His absence Thursday came with a “not-injury related” designation.

Receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Two players, fullback C.J. Ham (ankle) and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (shoulder), returned to practice Thursday.