A relatively meager snowfall expected in northern Minnesota Saturday and Sunday might cause bigger problems than usual in Duluth and the rest of St. Louis County, where snowplow drivers appear poised to go on strike.

The forecast calls for 1 or 2 and possibly 3 inches of snow in Duluth and elsewhere in northern Minnesota from Saturday through Sunday morning, officials at the National Weather Service said. Areas along Lake Superior are already receiving a lake-effect snow sweeping in from the east.

Meanwhile, a system approaching from the west could drop another inch or more in Duluth and places farther inland.

Duluth, being struck from both sides, has "a better shot at some of those higher totals," said Jonathan Wolfe, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's regional office in Duluth.

The Park Point area in Duluth, along with parts of northeastern Wisconsin south of the lake, began experiencing "pretty heavy snowfall rates" on Saturday morning, Wolfe said. "You can't see the lighthouses at Superior entry," Wolfe said.

A series of minor snowfalls are expected in the northern third of Minnesota over the next few days, including one from Saturday night into Sunday morning and another Sunday through Monday morning, each dropping about an inch, or possibly more if the system should stall there. A third, from Monday night into Tuesday, could bring another 1 to 3 inches. A slightly larger weather system from Friday into Saturday could drop as much as 4 inches, Wolfe said.

None of this would be any big deal for northern Minnesota in winter, except that the Teamsters Local 320 union, which represents 168 public works employees — the folks who drive the plows — are being encouraged by their negotiators to reject a final offer from St. Louis County in a vote late Saturday afternoon. If so, they could set a date to go on strike.

The county has said that, in the event of a strike, roads will be plowed by supervisors and other licensed staff.

Otherwise, it's been pretty much winter as usual, Wolfe said. The Weather Service issued a windchill advisory for the area through Saturday morning, when air temperatures dropped as far as 30 to 35 below zero in parts of northern Minnesota. Uncomfortable for sure, but nothing compared to the Jan. 11 record of 50 below or the record low of 60 below in Tower, Minn. Temperatures Saturday were expected to reach the midteens above zero.

Parts of the state farther south, including the metro area, could also get a few snowfalls of up to 3 inches each next week, said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist at the Weather Service's Chanhassen office. As far as temperatures go, "nothing too crazy here," with highs in the midteens and lows in the single digits.