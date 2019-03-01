A snowstorm is wreaking havoc with Friday's afternoon commute, with hazardous road conditions causing multiple crashes across the Twin Cities metro area.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 35W were closed north of the metro just before 3 p.m. because of multiple vehicle crashes.

According to the state Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted away from the northbound lanes of I-35W near Circle Pines due to many crashes in the area. MnDOT is asking motorists to avoid the area.

The Wyoming Police Department reports "dozens of vehicles in the ditch" and shared a photo on Twitter showing crashed cars and trucks spread across all lanes and shoulders of the interstate.

The State Patrol said the lanes will be closed for several hours during the evening commute.

The city of St. Paul declared a snow emergency before 4 p.m., the sixth emergency declared in five weeks.

A pile of plowed snow dwarfs a pedestrian Friday, March 1, 2019, along Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) in Minneapolis. BACKGROUND INFORMATION: Cool School Plunge + Super Plunge, part of the Minneapolis Polar Plunge's Frozen Friday events at Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis on Friday, March 1, 2019. Snow accumulating 2-4 inches is predicted for the first day of March, followed by cold temperatures.

Metro Transit is reporting that around half of buses are delayed as of 4 p.m.

Before snowfall ebbs late Friday, 2 to 4 inches of new snow will blanket much of the state, with 5 inches in some areas.

In addition to the new snow, extremely cold tempatures are expected this weekend, with wind chills dipping 20 degrees below zero on Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for a large portion of the state, including the cities of Morris, St. Cloud, Hinckley, Willmar, the Twin Cities, Red Wing, Marshall, Mankato, Rochester and Albert Lea, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Road are in poor condition across much of the state. For local road reports, go to MnDOT's up-to-the-minute road reports page.