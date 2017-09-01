On one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, North Shore travelers headed north for the Labor Day weekend Friday morning faced a major slowdown on popular Hwy. 61 after a truck hit an inactive railroad bridge Thursday.

Crews are demolishing the heavily damaged bridge near Taconite Harbor, which is 90 minutes north of Duluth and south of Lutsen, and expect to reopen the road by Friday afternoon before the peak holiday weekend traffic rush.

“It’s definitely bad timing,” Department of Transportation spokeswoman Stephanie Smith-Christiansen said.

Motorists trekking north Thursday night and Friday morning were met with the emergency closure and a 27-mile detour, rerouted off Hwy. 61, using Cook County Road 1, Lake County Road 7, Lake County Road 8 and Minnesota Hwy. 1.

Smith-Christiansen said the old railroad bridge, once used for taconite rail shipments, has been hit before by trucks and the latest crash made it unsafe to drive beneath the bridge. She added that no one was injured in the crash and construction crews were mobilized quickly to demolish the structure and remove debris to reopen it by Friday afternoon.

The plus side? Those are pretty scenic roads, along which travelers can see early signs of leaves turning color for fall.