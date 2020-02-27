The popular North Regional Library in north Minneapolis will be closing for renovations for a year starting March 16.

The $7 million project will include four small study rooms upstairs in addition to a large meeting room. A new enclosed room on the main floor will allow for focused computer work. The new focus on early literacy play will enhance the children’s area, and the teen space will feature computers and lounge seating.

The renovation also includes improvements to the south entrance and breezeway, with a focus on traffic control and pedestrian safety. Outdoor spaces will feature a reading area with seating and a children’s garden with environmental learning components.

The library, located at 1315 Lowry Ave. N., is scheduled to reopen in spring 2021. During the closure, a temporary site at 1200 Plymouth Avenue N. will be open daily. It will offer limited services, including computers and printing, in-person homework tutoring, one-on-one help from staff and snacks for youths.

All holds ordered at North Regional can be picked up at Webber Park Library, 4440 Humboldt Avenue N., Minneapolis.

Renovation plans for the library came from community feedback collected by Juxtaposition Arts, a nonprofit organization in north Minneapolis. Top suggestions included a quieter adult area, spaces that support collaboration and improved acoustics throughout the building.

Finishing touches were being put on North Regional Library in September 1971.

The Hennepin County Board approved the project in March. The construction bid met county goals for employees of color and women working on the project. The contract was awarded to Shaw-Lundquist Associates, a minority-owned business.