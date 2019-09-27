A student group called Northside Walkout for Climate Change are emptying their classrooms Friday to mark the final day of a weeklong global movement around climate change.

At 11 a.m., the young protesters will begin to march from PYC Arts & Technology High School, a Minneapolis alternative high school in north Minneapolis, to Minneapolis School District headquarters, where they will meet with Superintendent Ed Graff at 11:30 a.m., before gathering at North Commons Park for speeches on climate change.

The protesters are demanding that the district teach climate change in every school and in every grade by next school year.

But district officials said they are already doing that in their schools and are prepared to share their policies and practices around climate change with the group.

The walkout is part of a week-long demonstration happening around the world and is partly inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The teenager has been leading weekly demonstrations under the heading “Fridays for Future” over the past year.

This week, global leaders have been meeting in New York to unveil their climate change plans at the U.N. Climate Action Summit.