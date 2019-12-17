While J. Crew limps along with declining sales, Madewell has become the company's shining star. So much a star that privately-held J. Crew launched an IPO for Madewell earlier this year.

Now the brand that represents "real, honest" women's and men's casual clothing plans to open a Denim Edit boutique in the spring in North Loop. Located between Lululemon and Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea, the boutique will be only the third location for Madewell denim. The other denim specialty shops are in Nashville and Charlotte, NC. The Twin Cities has Madewell locations in Southdale and Mall of America, but the brand can also be found in Nordstrom and

Denim accounted for nearly 30% of Madewell's total sales in 2018. It's such an integral part of the brand started in 2006 that J. Crew's former CEO Mickey Drexler once said he wanted to make Madewell's jeans, which sell for $100 to $150, the Levi's of its generation.

One of the characteristics one of brand is sustainability. Customers can get 20% off a pair of jeans if they trade in a pair at purchase.

The denim can also be personalized, including stamping and leather monogramming.

The store will be located at 124 3rd Ave. N. in Minneapolis. J. Crew still has full-price stores in Rosedale, St. Paul and Southdale. Outlet stores are located in the Shoppes at Knollwood in St. Louis Park and Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan. J. Crew stores have closed in Mall of America and Maple Grove.