Dalton & Wade is closing.

A group of five friends (three of them brothers) opened the North Loop “country-style” restaurant in July 2017 and offered 200 whiskeys and a menu of hearty “Americana” food. The restaurant, at 323 Washington Av. N. in Minneapolis, announced its Dec. 31 closing in a Facebook post.

Three brothers, Paul Abdo, John Abdo, Corey Abdo — and two friends, Daniel O’Brien and Sean Geraty, launched Dalton & Wade as a business version of a weekly Western-themed social night they’d been having for 10 years in a North Loop apartment.

The leather-and-wood-trimmed restaurant’s last night of service will be New Year’s Eve.

The Abdo family also closed one of its other restaurants earlier this year — Arizona-style Mexican eatery Saguaro. The family owns and operates the MyBurger chain and Nicollet Island Inn.

A manager, Justin Teske, would not comment on reasons for the closure, saying only, “We’re sad, we don’t want it to happen, it was unexpected, and we wish it would have happened at a different time of year. Unfortunately we just couldn’t make it happen.”

@SharynJackson