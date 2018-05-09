Odell Wilson, IV, a five-year starter whose Minneapolis North teams won two state titles, will play college basketball at North Dakota State, the school announced Wednesday.

Wilson scored 2,035 points for the Polars and had 1,118 rebounds. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound center also played football and had college offers in that sport as well.

The Bison went 15-17 last season and lost in the second round of the Summit League tournament to South Dkota State.

Also joining the Bison will be Jordan Horn, a 6-foot-3 guard from Tartan who is transferring from Siena College in upstate New York. He will have to sit out a season under current NCAA transfer rules.

Horn started 13 games for Siena and averaged 7.9 points per game. Siena's coach was fired following reports of verbal abuse of a team manager that led to a school investigation. Siena assistant Abe Woldeslassie also left the school to become the head coach at Macalester College in St. Paul, his alma mater.