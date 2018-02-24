FRIDLEY

JAN. 26

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a disruptive man at SuperAmerica, 5667 University Av. NE. They arrested the 32-year-old man for possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.

Theft. A 32-year-old man was cited for theft after he left the store without paying for a bottle of liquor from St. Anthony Wine and Spirits, 2700 Hwy. 88. Officers traced his license plate number to his address, where they questioned him and retrieved the bottle, now open.

JAN. 31

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a man screaming at University Avenue and NE. Mississippi Street. He told the officer he was screaming because he was cold. He was taken to a business that was open.

FEB. 2

Civil dispute. An officer responded to a report of a civil dispute in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE. A 45-year-old man reported that his intoxicated 47-year-old wife had thrown up in an Uber vehicle and that the driver had kicked them out. The officer took the couple home.

HUGO

JAN. 25

Scam. A resident in the 5000 block of 148th Street reported receiving a call from “the Washington Gaming Department” informing them they’d won $265,000 and only needed to send $854 to have the prize delivered. Authorities told the resident that it was a scam.

LAUDERDALE

JAN. 18

Theft. A 36-year-old man reported that his vehicle was stolen when he left it running and unlocked while picking up his child in the 1500 block of Eustis Street. Minneapolis police recovered the vehicle the next day, unoccupied, at the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

JAN. 27

Drunken driving. A 50-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Eustis Street. Due to two previous convictions, her vehicle was processed for forfeiture.

MAHTOMEDI

JAN. 24

Neighbor complaint. Authorities informed a resident in the 60 block of Grove Street that there was nothing they could do about a neighbor’s outdoor light shining into their home.

MAPLEWOOD

JAN. 22

Traffic. A 22-year-old man who had nearly hit Xcel Energy workers securing a power line in the 900 block of Lakewood Drive was cited for driving after suspension and driving around a barricade.

MOUNDS VIEW

JAN. 29

Disorderly conduct. A 20-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was cited for property damage in the 2400 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

SCANDIA

JAN. 24

Suspicious activity. A man walking around after midnight carrying a TV in a box was reported in the area of Manning Trail and 230th Street. Deputies took him to a nearby gas station after determining the TV wasn’t stolen. The man had been waiting for a friend but wasn’t adequately dressed for the weather.

ST. ANTHONY

JAN. 24

Public intoxication. Officers responded to a report of a drunk person at Nativity Church, 3312 Silver Lake Road. A 52-year-old man told them he would like to go to a detox facility, and they took him there.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.