A biking and walking trail along Brooklyn Boulevard that has been years in the making is moving forward despite division on the Brooklyn Park City Council.

After being rejected on a 4-3 vote on April 2, the project got a second look from the City Council at a meeting in late April. Council Member Lisa Jacobson moved to rescind the previous vote and then changed her "no" to "yes." Construction is expected to begin in late summer and wrap up this fall.

The ¾-mile trail will connect Village Creek Park Trail and the Shingle Creek Regional Trail. Officials have identified the 10-foot-wide trail as a key segment near future stations for the proposed $1.5 billion Bottineau Blue Line light-rail project.

City staffers estimate the costs for the trail segment at $579,500, to be paid for with Hennepin County grant funds and $254,500 in tax-increment financing funds approved in 2016.

Hannah Covington

Anoka

Council seeking applicants for vacancy

The Anoka City Council is seeking applicants to fill the council seat left vacant by Carl Anderson, who resigned last month after moving out of town. Applicants must appear before the council on June 4, when city leaders will vote. The term lasts through the end of the year. Applicants may contact Assistant City Manager Amy Oehlers at aoehlers@ci.anoka.mn.us by May 23. There is no formal application.

