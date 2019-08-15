North Dakota posted record oil and gas production in June.
North Dakota, the nation’s second-largest oil producing state, churned out 1.42 million barrels of oil per day, up 2% over May, according to data released Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.
The state’s natural gas output in June stood at 2.88 million MCF per day, also up 2% over May. An MCF is 1,000 cubic feet of natural gas.
The drilling rig count currently stands at 61, up from 57 in July. A rising rig count is an indicator of more new wells being drilled.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Trump's stance on Hong Kong shows his focus on China trade
Rather than speak up strongly for the Hong Kong protesters, President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested the answer to their complaints of Chinese oppression is simply for Beijing's "great leader," Xi Jinping, to meet with them and peacefully sort out the unrest that has been decades in the making.
Business
Agency: Oxygen injectors pass crucial test in Georgia harbor
A federal agency in charge of deepening Savannah's busy shipping channel says machines designed to boost oxygen levels for fish in the river have passed an important test.
National
US makes new push for graphic warning labels on cigarettes
U.S. health officials are making a new attempt at adding graphic images to cigarette packets to discourage Americans from lighting up. If successful, it would be the first change to U.S. cigarette warnings in 35 years.
National
EPA reverses approval for poison traps used by ranchers
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed its preliminary decision allowing continued use of deadly sodium cyanide traps, blamed for injuring people and pets as well as their intended targets of coyotes and other predators.
East Metro
State of Minnesota seeks partial shutdown at east-metro factory linked to air and water pollution
Angry neighbors say the MPCA should do more to protect the community.