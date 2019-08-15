North Dakota posted record oil and gas production in June.

North Dakota, the nation’s second-largest oil producing state, churned out 1.42 million barrels of oil per day, up 2% over May, according to data released Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.

The state’s natural gas output in June stood at 2.88 million MCF per day, also up 2% over May. An MCF is 1,000 cubic feet of natural gas.

The drilling rig count currently stands at 61, up from 57 in July. A rising rig count is an indicator of more new wells being drilled.