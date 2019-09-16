North Dakota again posted records for oil and gas production in July, while the number of producing oil wells in the state also hit an all-time high.

North Dakota, the second largest oil producing state after Texas, pumped out 1.44 million barrels of crude per day, up 1.2% over June, according to data released Monday by the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.

Natural gas production rose 2.2% from June to July, hitting 2.95 million MCF per day. An MCF is 1,000 cubic feet of gas.

The number of producing oil wells stood at 15,943 in July, and the state’s rig count — an indicator of drilling for new wells — is relatively strong. There are currently 62 drilling rigs working in North Dakota, the same as in August but five more than in July.

U.S. oil output has been at record levels this year, though in June production was flat compared to a strong May and April, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. The EIA has yet to release July numbers.

Flaring — or burning — of natural gas in North Dakota improved a bit in July, but remains stubbornly above the state’s targets. Flaring releases carbon dioxide into air and wastes an economic asset.

In July, North Dakota operators captured 77% of natural gas, flaring the remaining 23%. During the previous month, flaring hit 24%, one of the highest marks in recent years.

North Dakota has been well below its gas capture goal of 88% (12% flaring) for many months. The state’s ability to capture and process gas has not kept up with rising production.