– Mark Few and Roy Williams were on the opposite ends of the coaching spectrum when it came to Final Four experience.

The same goes for their programs. But Gonzaga and North Carolina weren’t that much different when it came down to talent and depth. They took the court in Monday’s NCAA championship as almost mirror images of each other.

It didn’t matter that the Tar Heels were national runner-up last season. It didn’t matter that the Zags had never been to the national semifinals, let alone the title game.

The new blood was every bit as good as the blue blood on the biggest stage, but eventually that experience mattered.

Gonzaga led by a basket with less than two minutes left, but North Carolina responded with eight straight points to give the top-seeded Tar Heels their first national championship since 2009 with the 71-65 victory over Gonzaga at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Kennedy Meeks didn’t follow up with another monster offensive performance, but his block on Nigel-Williams Goss in crunch time sealed the sixth title for North Carolina (33-7) and third for Hall of Famer Roy Williams, passing legend Dean Smith.

North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) reacts after making a shot during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Following Meeks’ block, Justin Jackson raced up the court to finish an outlet pass with a two-handed dunk for the exclamation point with 11 seconds left.

Joel Berry, the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, finished with 22 points and six assists and Jackson added 16 points. Isaiah Hicks and Meeks combined for 23 points and 19 rebounds.

The Tar Heels missed four free throws in the last five seconds, but the still managed to hold on after a couple clutch offensive rebounds. They never gave Oregon an opportunity to beat them on a last-second shot like Villanova did with Kris Jenkins’ three-pointer in last year’s NCAA title game.

The sting of the last-second defeat in the 2016 championship motivated North Carolina, which had 10 players return from that team. And they kept it from being another nail-biting finish.

The last two times programs with five national titles faced teams with zero titles in the final game was when Florida defeated UCLA in 2006 and Maryland beat Indiana in 2002. Both times the team with no titles came away victorious.

Gonzaga was 20 minutes away from winning it all. It led 35-32 at halftime Monday.

But Williams’ team came out as strong as ever with an 8-0 run to open the second half and taking a 40-35 lead on a jumper from Berry.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Zags freshman star Zach Collins picked up his third foul. Collins looked like the best NBA prospect in the Final Four when he had 14 points, 13 rebounds ands ix blocks Saturday against Oregon. But he was quiet until a three-point play to spark Gonzaga on an 8-0 run to answer.

One of the most anticipated matchups was at center with Gonzaga’s 7-foot-1, 300-pound Przemek Karnowski vs. North Carolina’s 6-10, 260-pound Meeks. But both big men were held in check for most of the night.

It turned into the battle of the backcourts. Gonzaga’s guards scored 15 of the team’s first 19 points of the game. Leading the way was sophomore Josh Perkins, who had all of his 13 points in the first half.

But Williams-Goss was being outplayed by Berry midway through the second half. One of the concerns for North Carolina entering the night was the ankle injuries that bothered Berry for the last few games. But the 6-0 junior point guard had his highest scoring game since his 26 points against Butler in the Sweet 16.

Berry ignored the pain and was fearless attacking the rim. His layup gave North Carolina a 50-48 lead with 9:26 left. The Zags tied it, but Justin Jackson tipped in a missed shot by Berry for another two-point advantage.

A scary moment happened soon after when Berry hit the floor hard after colliding with Karnowski on a defensive play. The Polish giant was called for a Flagrant 1, which was an excessive contact after the foul. Karnowski hit two free throws for being hacked on offense. Berry missed both of his foul shots, making UNC fans cringe thinking of the end of Saturday’s semifinal win vs. Oregon.

Williams-Goss and Berry traded three-pointers late in the second half. Berry’s shot from beyond the arc gave North Carolina a 62-60 lead. Williams-Goss answered with five straight points for a 65-63 Gonzaga advantage. But Jackson’s three-point play ignited Tar Heel Nation and gave his team back a one-point edge with under two minutes.

Williams-Goss finished with 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting. Collins, who fouled out with five minutes left, had nine points to tie Karnowski and Johnathan Williams for the Zags (37-2).

