The top four executives for the Minnesota Super Bowl and NCAA Final Four host committees earned a combined $1.2 million in 2017, according to financial reports filed this month with the state Attorney General’s Office.

Of the four, Super Bowl CEO Maureen Bausch again was the highest compensated. She was paid $480,648, including nontaxable compensation of $6,144. That was a 2.5 percent increase over her total compensation of $468,891 in 2016.

The Super Bowl was in February, so that committee will file another annual report next year as required for all nonprofits. The three Final Four basketball games will be played April 6-8, 2019, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Funds for both events are privately raised, including salaries, but the financial filings provide a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes action.

Last year’s total compensation for Super Bowl COO Dave Haselman was $388,821, which was $50,000 more than he was paid the previous year, according to the tax documents.

Marketing and sales vice president Wendy Blackshaw was paid $236,574 in 2017, less than her total compensation the previous year of $252,709.

Kate Mortenson, MLOC president and CEO watched as the logo was unveiled.

As for the Final Four, president and CEO Kate Mortenson was paid $150,000 in 2017, substantially up from the $61,000 she was paid in 2016.

Mortenson was the only person employed by the Final Four host committee who made more than $100,000 in 2017; nonprofits aren’t required to list staffers making less than that.

Three other Super Bowl staff members made more than $100,000 in 2017: communications vice president Andrea Mokros, $148,772; Alex Tittle, vice president of business connect, $137,242; Britt Carlson, senior director of partnerships, $120,516.

The salary for Kyle Chank, vice president of logistics and operations, wasn’t listed since he didn’t join the operation until after April 2017.

The Super Bowl host committee raised more than $50 million for the 10-day event, which culminated with the football game on Feb. 4. The Final Four staff is significantly smaller than that of the Super Bowl, with many people coming on board only this year.