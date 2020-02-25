The Star Tribune is now accepting nominations for three special honors that will be announced at the third annual Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards in June. The honors are:

1. The Courage in Competition Award. This will be given to the student-athlete who has displayed great courage this school year, in any form.

2. The Student First Award. Our academics-focused honor will be awarded to the student-athlete who has performed at the highest level in the classroom this season.

3. The Difference-Maker of the Year. A highlight every year, this honor will be awarded to a person who displayed an extraordinary spirit of service and selflessness in supporting student athletes and advancing high school athletics in the metro area.

To submit a nomination, simply go here and follow the steps:

https://allmetrosportsawards.sportngin.com/register/form/295502744

Our third annual All-Metro Sports Awards show will be Thursday, June 18, at Allianz Field.

After the nomination period concludes, nominees will be evaluated and winners carefully chosen by the Star Tribune Sports staff. All awards will be announced and presented at the event in a special live presentation. The nomination deadline is May 1.

Thank you for taking the time to nominate these special individuals. And we hope to see you at the All-Metro Sports Awards show on June 18.

Chris Carr is the Star Tribune’s sports editor. E-mail him at chris.carr@startribune.com.