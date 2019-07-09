Hennepin County epidemiologists on Tuesday were continuing to investigate reports that a number of people who were boating around Big Island on Lake Minnetonka got sick over the July 4th weekend from an undetermined cause.

Dave Johnson, the county’s epidemiology manager, said his department has received more than 30 reports from people experiencing vomiting, diarrhea or cramps after the typically crowded holiday celebrations on boats in the area.

“The symptoms we’re dealing with are really consistent with [illness caused by] food and or water exposure,” Johnson said.

Although the cause of the illness remained unknown, there was no reason as yet to close any beaches, he said.

“This many people being sick at once is not very common, though,” he said. “We are considering this an outbreak and are investigating it as an outbreak.”

County officials are asking people reporting illness to submit stool samples, which will be analyzed by the Minnesota Department of Health. Results are expected in a couple of days, Johnson said.

He urged people experiencing vomiting or diarrhea to avoid swimming or preparing food, and to wash their hands frequently.

Carolyn Marinan, a county spokeswoman, said the mother of a sick child alerted the county Monday by e-mail and provided contact information for others who became ill.

Anyone who was in the Big Island area over the holiday and got sick with vomiting or diarrhea should call the county epidemiology department at 612-543-5230.