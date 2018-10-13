Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones would like to remain just that over the long term -- a Timberwolves guard.

But ahead of the Monday deadline to sign contract extensions, Jones hasn’t had any discussions with the Wolves about a new deal, he said Friday.

If Jones, a native of Apple Valley, doesn’t sign an extension -- which appears likely -- before Monday’s deadline, he will become a restricted free agent after the season.

“I’d like to be here, but I know it’s a business,” Jones said.

The Apple Valley native said he would like to continue his career for his hometown team, even if there is no last-minute deal, and would hope it would work out next offseason that he could stay in Minnesota. Jones and his agent Kevin Bradbury hope to revisit a potential deal with the Wolves next summer.

The Wolves could match any offer Jones would receive from another team or let him walk in free agency.

Coach and President of Basketball Operations Tom Thibodeau declined to discuss Jones’ contract situation when asked about it Wednesday.