Best Buy Co. continued to outshine many other retailers, posting a giant 5.4 percent jump in comparable sales in its most recent quarter.

That was its best performance in that metric in more than seven years.

Chief executive Hubert Joly cautioned analysts and investors not to expect such sales gains consistently, however. And the company's stock, which closed a penny below its record high yesterday, fell 10 percent in early trading.

The Richfield-based electronics retailer also raised its sales and profit guidance for the second half of its fiscal year and said it would make additional investments to drive its strategy.

Joly said the growth in the May-to-July period was across a range of products — computing, wearables, smart home, mobile phones and appliances.

"Against a backdrop of continued healthy consumer confidence, we believe broad-based product innovation is resonating with consumers and driving higher" spending, Joly said. He added the company is "garnering an increasing share of those dollars."

Best Buy said it earned $209 million in the quarter, up 6 percent from $198 million in the same quarter a year ago. Its adjusted profit amounted to 69 cents per share in the quarter, which was better than the 63 cents analysts had forecast.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $8.9 billion. Online sales rose 31 percent.

Best Buy's stock has been trading at or near record highs in recent months as it has managed to continue to show growth at a time when other traditional retailers are showing strain from the shift to online shopping. Its shares have risen 60 percent over the past year.

It has been pouring more resources lately into various Geek Squad-related services that focus on bringing consulting services into people's homes. It is planning to roll out more widely an in-home advisers program and has also recently launched a pilot program in the Twin Cities aimed at helping adult children set up a smart home network to remotely check on their aging parents.

It is outsourcing about 400 Geek Squad positions of employees who work remotely to help free up more resources to dedicate to services in stores and in homes.

At the same time, online sales rival Amazon.com Inc. has begun to test and build out its own in-home consulting services.