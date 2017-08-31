Multi-platinum rap star Lil Jon is expected as a special guest for tonight’s show by his Atlanta homie Usher at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand.

“This just in…,” read a tweet from fair organizers late last night announcing the addition.

THIS JUST IN ... @Usher is bringing @LilJon to join him as a special guest during his performance Aug 31! Tickets:https://t.co/YbKZ2qtWks pic.twitter.com/Y2AY3SxPzC — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 31, 2017

The real-life Usher Raymond VI and Jonathan Smith’s friendship goes way back to 2004, when Lil Jon guested on Usher’s hit “Yeah!,” which sat atop the Billboard singles chart for almost three months and helped turn the rapper into a mainstream player.

Jon’s commitment to tonight’s concert – a one-off date for Usher, who’s not currently on a tour -- might be a little payback, since the show could clearly use some help in the ticket-sales department. Two-for-one offers for tonight's top $97 seats were going around the web last week.

Today's news and the weather forecast certainly adds incentive for tonight's concert. Show time is 7:30 p.m., and tickets are on sale via eTix.com for $72-$97.

[This story originally posted with an incorrect photo and wrong information.]

