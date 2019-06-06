Chicago-based photographer Whitney Bradshaw is used to women screaming. In fact, it’s the subject of her new exhibition, "Outcry," which features 160 portraits of ladies unleashing their voices, many of them from the Twin Cities, and some with mental/physical disabilities.

While the idea of screaming may sound alarming, that’s the opposite of what Bradshaw aims to do. To make the photos, she invited groups of women to her studio for a community-building experience where they let out their feelings. Scream-worthy issues like sexism, power structures and racism made the most noise.

(June 6-30 with reception 6-9 p.m. Fri. Regular hours 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Show Gallery Lowertown, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul. Free. 651-419-8022 or theshowgallerylowertown.org)